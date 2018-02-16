Drake – God’s Plan

Remember all the random, sometimes cryptic, Instagram posts Drake uploaded about a week ago?

Today the King of Toronto released the visual to his Billboard-topping single “God’s Plan.” With a budget of $996,631, Drake used its entirety to give it all away.

Directed by Director X, the video follows Drake around the city of Miami blessing people and organizations in need. He starts atop the Student Center at the University of Miami and trickles down giving surprise hugs while simultaneously creating the most chaotic yet calm yard party – ever!

In true Drake form, he records scenes in various places around Miami, including a Women’s Shelter where he presented a $50K check, a grocery store and paid for customer’s groceries. And to top it off, blessed families in need in what seemed to be random spots around the city.

With “God’s Plan” currently sitting atop the Billboard 100, Drake has much to be thankful for and seems like even more to give.

Maybe this quote from the video sums up everyone’s feeling after watching: “This is what the president is supposed to look like.”