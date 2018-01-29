The Grammys Snub Jay-Z, Again

Jay Z lead the pack of musicians as the most nominated person at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards last night.

Centered front row – with his daughter Blue Ivy and superstar wife Beyoncé – black audiences across the globe were assured he’d take home a few trophies or at least one of the eight he was up for. He left with none.

While the Academy‘s voters did recognize the greatness that is Kendrick Lamar by awarding him Best Rap Song, Best Video, and Best Rap Performance, they failed at the opportunity to celebrate Jay-Z’s most honest, culture-moving body of work to-date. How pathetic!

Mr. Carter skipped the Grammys in years prior for its lack of inclusion of Black music during the biggest night in music. Baiting him with an enormous amount of nominations in hindsight seems to be more of a marketing ploy for the royal family to appear: increasing ratings and the award show’s immediate benefit through media and social engagement. It’s an old trick that, unfortunately, still gets the best of powerful musicians of color.

At this point in Jay-Z’s career and with a masterpiece like ‘4:44’ under his belt, it’s not certain if he’ll ever return to the Grammys. But he doesn’t really need to.

See a full list of last night’s Rap Category winners below:

Best Rap Album

JAY-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar DAMN.

Migos Culture

Rapsody Laila’s Wisdom

Tyler, the Creator Scum Fuck Flower Boy

Best Rap/Sung Performance

6LACK “Prblms”

Goldlink Ft. Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy “Crew”

Jay Z Ft. Beyoncé “Family Feud”

Kendrick Lamar Ft. Rihanna “Loyalty”

SZA Ft. Travi$ Scott “Love Galore”

Best Rap Song

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Danger Mouse Ft. Run the Jewels & Big Boi “Chase Me”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Rapsody “Sassy”

Jay-Z,“The Story of O.J.”

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean “Bounce Back”

Cardi B “Bodak Yellow”

Jay-Z “4:44”

Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.”

Migos Ft. Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Best Music Video

Beck “Up All Night”

Jain “Makeba”

Jay-Z “The Story Of O.J.”

Kendrick Lamar “HUMBLE.”

Logic Ft. Alessia Cara & Khalid “1-800-273-8255”