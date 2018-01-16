EVENT RECAP: Growing Up Hip Hop Season 2 Premiere

Growing Up Hip Hop ATL is returning on WeTV for a second season and it’s more intense than ever!!

Growing Up Hip Hop is a series that showcases some of the young faces in the industry – it highlights the ups and downs of being born into hip-hop royalty.

Season 2 continues the storyline of each cast member and gives us so much more! From Zonnique pursuing her singing career to Brandon Barnes trying to get out of his mother’s shadow, we see the young stars try to develop their own names. But that’s not all – the original So So Def crew (Bow Wow, Jermaine Dupri, and Da Brat) battles hardships of their own.

In honor of its new season, a private screening was held in Atlanta January 9th, 2018. Many celebrities like Ms.Juicy, Jhonni Blaze, Towanda & Trina Braxton, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, and more came to celebrate and enjoy the premiere.

If watching the screening wasn’t exclusive enough, the hilarious TV/Radio personality Rickey Smiley held a Q&A with cast members Bow Wow, Zonnique Pullins, Reginae Carter, Shaniah Mauldin, Brandon Barnes and Ayana Fite for a behind-the-scenes perspective.

Check out Rappers Room coverage on this event and don’t forget to tune in for Season 2 on Growing Up Hip Hop ATL.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Rochelle Pollard