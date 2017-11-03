Video: Lil’ Kim Drops Warm Up Song/Video “Took Us a Break”

Rap Queen B, Lil Kim, makes her comeback with a new warm-up single and video called “Took Us a Break.” In the clip, the rap legend shows off her curvaceous figure as she tells the world that she still one to be reckoned with in the rap game.

“I was raised in the school of hard knocks,” she raps. “These bitches is class clowns / Giving y’all my old clothes, my old flows like hand-me-downs / I see y’all watching my Snap / Trying to see what else you could jack.”

“Took Us a Break” sets the stage for Kim’s official first single, which is scheduled to arrive in January 2018. Her her forthcoming studio album is due out in Spring 2018 on Entertainment One/Queen Bee Entertainment.

More details about the album will be released shortly, but you can check the video below: